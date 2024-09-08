Clear, cool Sunday in Philadelphia with highs in the low 70s Sunday, sunny stretch continues thru the week

Cool and crisp Sunday with highs in the 70s around Philadelphia, lots of sun on tap this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Overnight into Sunday, the region saw mostly clear skies with a slight northwest breeze and lows in the 50s in the city and for the shore. Further north and west, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos were closer to the upper 40s.

Temperatures over the next few days and nights may be the chilliest since last May, with lows in the city between 52-55 and the mid to upper 40s in the Lehigh Valley, upper PA suburbs and the Pine Barrens of South Jersey.

6-10 day temperature outlook CBS Philadelphia

Highs Sunday will struggle to reach the low 70s in Philadelphia and only upper 60s away from the city.

Open window nights are ahead, with low humidity levels -- it'll be very comfortable!

Sunday will mark the start of an eight-day sunny stretch that extends through next weekend. That said, expect temperatures to start climbing back to above-average levels after Tuesday, with a few areas closer to 90-degrees by the end of the week.

6-10 day temperature outlook CBS Philadelphia

Autumn on the way

With this taste of fall on the way it's hard to believe we are still in the summer season. The autumnal equinox (start of fall) is two weeks from tomorrow on Sunday, September 22 at 8:44 a.m. in Philadelphia.

On that day we have equal hours of daylight and darkness, but our hours of daylight will be quickly become shorter after September 22, and the days will feel even shorter on November 3 when daylight saving time ends and we flip the clocks back one hour brightening our mornings but darkening our evenings.

The one silver lining is that extra hour of sleep.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 71, sunny, cool and breezy

Monday: High of 78, low of 51, gorgeous start to the week

Tuesday: High of 83, low of 58, sunny

Wednesday: High of 84, low of 58, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 85, low of 60, turning warm

Friday: High of 83, low of 62, mostly cloudy

Saturday: High of 84, low of 63, sunny and cloudy