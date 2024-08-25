Sunny and warm Sunday in Philadelphia, chance for some showers and stormy weather Monday

Sunny and warm weather in Philadelphia Sunday, some spotty showers possible Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday will be bright and sunny, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

On Monday, the region will be partly sunny and warmer in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is also a chance of isolated afternoon and evening showers or storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday summer-like warmth continues to build, with increasing humidity as well. We could see highs approach the mid and even upper 90s for a few spots by the afternoon hours on Wednesday.

The week ends back in the mid 80s under sunny skies, light winds and nearly no chance of rain.

Labor Day Weekend forecast

Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, there is a chance of scattered showers and storms on at least one day. Stay right here as we fine tune the holiday weekend forecast.

Ocean temperatures off the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for the remainder of this weekend. Sunday will be a great day for the shore.

Hone now a Category 1 hurricane

Currently the Atlantic basin is quiet with no developing systems. It is a different story in the Pacific basin where two named storms are churning away. Hurricane Gilma is in the eastern Pacific where it is not threatening land.

Hone, which became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning in the central Pacific, is approaching the big island of Hawaii where it will pass by to the south producing large waves, high surf and heavy rain. Currently, Tropical Storm Warnings are posted, but no direct hit is expected for the Big Island.

7-day forecast

Sunday: High of 87, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 88, low of 68, a few showers

Tuesday: High of 90, low of 67, turning sunny

Wednesday: High of 94, low of 73, hot and humid

Thursday: High of 85, low of 73, cooling off

Friday: High of 80, low of 68, seasonable

Saturday: High of 83, low of 69, scattered storms