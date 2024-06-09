A mix of clouds and sun around Philadelphia Sunday, some spotty morning showers possible

Mix of clouds and sun around Philadelphia Sunday, some spotty showers possible

Mix of clouds and sun around Philadelphia Sunday, some spotty showers possible

Mix of clouds and sun around Philadelphia Sunday, some spotty showers possible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday will be the cloudier and more humid day of the weekend with high temps around 82 degrees.

A few spotty showers are possible in the late morning and early afternoon around the Delaware Valley, but throughout the day we can expect a mix of clouds and sun.

12-hour forecast CBS Philadelphia

Clouds will thicken and then clear out again as the afternoon goes on, but overnight is shaping up to be crisp and clear.

Heading into the work week, conditions stay dry until Friday and early Saturday when we could see some showers.

Rain chances this week CBS Philadelphia

In Delaware and New Jersey though, we're tracking a possible disturbance early Tuesday morning.

Across the pond in London, it'll be considerably cooler and cloudy for Sunday's Phillies-Mets game at London Stadium.

The city is in the path of some spotty showers this morning and clouds this morning. High temperatures in London today will only make it into the upper 50s and low 60s.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 82, partly cloudy with a shower

Monday: High of 80, low of 61, clouds and some sun

Tuesday: High of 80, low of 60, partly sunny

Wednesday: High of 86, low of 61, partly sunny

Thursday: High of 91, low of 64, warming up

Friday: High of 94, low of 72, hot and humid with rain at night

Saturday: High of 87, low of 60, warm and muggy