Mix of clouds and sun across Philadelphia area Sunday, mostly dry weather this week

Mix of sun and clouds in Philadelphia Sunday, mainly dry week ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a fairly active weather week, conditions around the Delaware Valley were quieter this weekend, with mixed skies, light winds and warm, if not slightly below seasonable temperatures.

We'll continue that trend for Sunday, with highs in the low to middle 80s.

Expect a few more clouds in the morning hours, and even a chance for a little fog across the Jersey Shore early on.

While most areas remain dry Sunday, we can't rule out a quick passing sprinkle or shower in one or two spots, especially in southern New Jersey.

By the afternoon skies really start to clear, setting up a mainly dry week. Most days will see a mix of sun and clouds, and a quick sprinkle of rain could pop up Monday.

The hot, scorching temperatures of the summer may not be completely over, but the trend for the next 1-2 weeks is to stay below average, with highs mainly in the low to middle 80s.

Our next chance of any significant rain won't be until the start of next weekend, with our next cold front.

Sunday: High of 83, clouds and sun

Monday: High of 83, low of 65, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 84, low of 64, partly sunny

Wednesday: High of 85, low of 65, partly sunny

Thursday: High of 87, low of 66, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 87, low of 67, partly sunny

Saturday: High of 82, low of 70, scattered storms