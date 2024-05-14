Showers move in Tuesday afternoon, rainy, cloudy and cool through Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We hope you enjoyed the gorgeous May day on Monday, because showers are heading back into our region this afternoon.

Tuesday starts clear with some peeks of sun early, but clouds will cover the area by mid-morning and spotty rain returns later in the afternoon and evening. North and west of the city could even catch a rumble of thunder.

Our next system will bring persistent, chilly rain and an east wind to the Delaware Valley throughout the day Wednesday.

High temperatures today will be near 75 before dropping about 10 degrees tomorrow. Still, high temps this week will be in the 60s and 70s, close to or at average for this time of the year.

Wednesday, the Jersey Shore will likely be impacted by the steadiest rain but the entire Delaware Valley should expect a wet evening commute.

While not a complete washout, Thursday is shaping up to be another cloudy, soggy day with rain chances throughout the morning with steadier showers north of the city. While Friday could give us a break from the rain, another system is likely to put a damper on the weekend and bring more unsettled weather to the area.

Keep the umbrellas and rain gear handy – meteorologist Kate Bilo says our next blue sky day probably won't come until early next week.

What's up with the weekends?

Feel like most your weekends this year have been impact by rain? You're not wrong. Of the 19 weekends we've had so far this year, 15, or 79%, have had some rain.

And every weekend so far has had at least one day with a high of 62 degrees or less.

While we might not be quite as chilly this weekend, the region will likely see showers on Saturday, especially later in the day. Showers are also likely Sunday, but two of our forecast models are split on just how wet it'll be. The European Model is showing sun with a stray shower, while the GFS model has much steadier rain in the forecast.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 75, clouds and PM showers

Wednesday: High of 65, low of 59, rainy and cooler

Thursday: High of 67, low of 58, clouds and showers

Friday: High of 71, low of 58, mostly cloudy

Saturday: High of 67, low of 56, showers return

Sunday: High of 70, low of 56, some sun, showers

Monday: High of 72, low of 58, warming up