Hot again in Philadelphia Thursday, weekend shaping up to be cloudy and rainy

Hot again Thursday with highs near 88, significantly cooler Friday and weekend | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Enjoy another warm, summerlike day while it lasts, because a big cooldown is coming.

Though Thursday starts a little cooler than recent mornings, temps climb back into the 80s with highs near 88 degrees in Philadelphia. By noon it'll already feel like 78, and we can expect a little more humidity today.

A bit of patchy fog is possible in the morning around daybreak, but overall it'll be a mostly clear and sunny day.

Day planner, May 2, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Things take a turn on Friday when a backdoor front ushers in a cooler east wind. We'll still see a mix of sun and some clouds, but highs drop back to barely 70 degrees. Friday's forecast is much more typical for early May.

Temperature difference between Thursday and Friday CBS Philadelphia

Weekend spoiler

After that, a slow-moving cold front means even cloudier conditions for the weekend. Highs won't make it out of the 60s on Saturday, and spotty showers will have moved in by the afternoon.

Rain on Saturday, May 4, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Rain on Sunday, May 5, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Broad Street Run forecast

Things aren't looking much better for the 2024 Broad Street Run on Sunday, May 5. As of Thursday, we're looking at clouds and showers with a cool wind on race day.

Broad Street Run 2024 forecast CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, May 2, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Thursday: High of 88, another hot one

Friday: High of 71, low of 59, cooler with some sun

Saturday: High of 65, low of 49, clouds and PM showers

Sunday: High of 66, low of 50, showers

Monday: High of 77, low of 59, clouds and warmer

Tuesday: High of 77, low of 61, some sun and a possible shower

Wednesday: High of 82, low of 63, warm again