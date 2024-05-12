Northern lights could be visible around the Delaware Valley again Sunday: Best time to view

Another chance to see Northern Lights Sunday, cloudy and cool Mother's Day around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother's Day will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers, but it won't be a complete washout Sunday.

After some early rain, showers continue on and off with around round of rain around 2 p.m. Those showers wrap up later in the afternoon, and around sunset we could even get a peak of sunshine as the clouds clear out.

Mother's Day Forecast CBS Philadelphia

High temperatures hover in the 50s throughout the day before milder and more seasonable weather returns for the work week.

Monday will see lots of sunshine before more showers move in Tuesday and Wednesday, but in terms of temperatures we'll be back into the 60s and 70s.

Temperature trend this week CBS Philadelphia

Third chance to see the northern lights

If you missed the first two chances to see the aurora borealis this weekend, the region has another shot late Sunday night thanks to clearing skies later this afternoon.

According to meteorologist Tammie Souza, the best viewing window for the Philadelphia region and Delaware Valley to see the northern lights will be between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The oval or viewing line for the northern lights has moved a bit north, but when Philadelphia was within the viewing oval, people as far south as Florida were able to see the aurora.

Northern Lights forecast for Sunday, May 12 CBS Philadelphia

Early Saturday morning, breaks in the cloud cover offered some spectacular views of the aurora borealis over the parts of the Delaware Valley Kimberton and Bridgeport in Chester and Montgomery counties were two of the lucky spots to see waves of pink, green and red. All of central and western Pennsylvania were clear enough to take in the incredible celestial event.

The geomagnetic storm that triggered the northern lights is the strongest in more than two decades and will continue through the weekend. Friday night the Space Weather Prediction Center upped what was a Severe G4 Storm Watch to a very rare Extreme G5 Storm Warning, the highest level on the chart.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, May 12, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 58 degrees, chilly with showers

Monday: High of 72, low of 45, showers

Tuesday: High of 74, low of 54, finally nicer

Wednesday: High of 69, low of 60, a few showers

Thursday: High of 73, low of 58, rain likely

Friday: High of 75, low of 57, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 69, low of 57, mostly cloudy