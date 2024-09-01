Muggy, mostly cloudy with chance for showers around Philadelphia Sunday, clear and sunny for Labor Day

Muggy and warm Sunday in Philadelphia, chance for a shower or storm throughout the day

Muggy and warm Sunday in Philadelphia, chance for a shower or storm throughout the day

Muggy and warm Sunday in Philadelphia, chance for a shower or storm throughout the day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The second day of the Labor Day Weekend will be mostly cloudy, muggy and warm, with a few showers and rumbles of thunder around the region.

While not everyone sees rain, the best chance of scattered rain will be in the mid to late afternoon. Severe weather is not likely, although the entire area is in a marginal risk (1 out of 5).

Chance for rain Sunday morning CBS Philadelphia

Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the low 80s, even at the shore.

Monday brings a taste of fall with mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures in the 70s with low humidity.

Next week will be much cooler than normal with highs only in the 70s and lows in the 50s most of the week. Rain returns Friday and into next weekend, along with a few rumbles of thunder.

For those heading to the shore this weekend, water temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Forecast for the next three days CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

Sunday: High of 85, scattered storms

Monday: High of 79, low of 66, mostly sunny Labor Day

Tuesday: High of 77, low of 56, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 79, low of 55, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 82, low of 59, partly cloudy

Friday: High of 79, low of 64, chance for showers

Saturday: High of 77, low of 66, scattered showers