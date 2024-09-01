Muggy, mostly cloudy with chance for showers around Philadelphia Sunday, clear and sunny for Labor Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The second day of the Labor Day Weekend will be mostly cloudy, muggy and warm, with a few showers and rumbles of thunder around the region.
While not everyone sees rain, the best chance of scattered rain will be in the mid to late afternoon. Severe weather is not likely, although the entire area is in a marginal risk (1 out of 5).
Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the low 80s, even at the shore.
Monday brings a taste of fall with mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures in the 70s with low humidity.
Next week will be much cooler than normal with highs only in the 70s and lows in the 50s most of the week. Rain returns Friday and into next weekend, along with a few rumbles of thunder.
For those heading to the shore this weekend, water temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s.
7-day forecast
Sunday: High of 85, scattered storms
Monday: High of 79, low of 66, mostly sunny Labor Day
Tuesday: High of 77, low of 56, mostly sunny
Wednesday: High of 79, low of 55, mostly sunny
Thursday: High of 82, low of 59, partly cloudy
Friday: High of 79, low of 64, chance for showers
Saturday: High of 77, low of 66, scattered showers