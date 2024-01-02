Philadelphia weather: Sunny and seasonable Tuesday, tracking weekend storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Skies clear overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s by Tuesday morning. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, seasonable high temperatures should reach the low and middle 40s.

By late Wednesday/early Thursday, a weak weather system will pass bringing a chance for some early snow showers in Philadelphia, Delaware and at the Jersey Shore Thursday, however little to no accumulation is expected at this point.

Tracking the chance for snow in Philadelphia region

There's potential for significant rain and/or snow late Saturday night into Sunday. It's too early to make accumulation maps at this point, but cold air looks like it'll be here Friday, and help set the stage for at least a decent chance of snow in parts of the area for the second half of the weekend.

Where the storm tracks will make a huge difference with what areas see snow and rain. Areas north of the storm track could see significant snow, but it's likely the entire mid-Atlantic region will be impacted in some way.

There are many variables at play, and it could end up being a rain event with *some* slushy snow for Philadelphia, but we'll have to look at a few fresher runs in the next day or so to really make the call.

The last major snow in Philadelphia happened back on Jan. 29, 2022, when 5.8 inches fell in the city.

Here's your 7-day forecast

7-day weather forecast, Jan. 2, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Tuesday: High of 43, turning sunny

Wednesday: High of 46, low of 31, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 44, low of 34, AM rain/snow shower

Friday: High of 39, low of 25, sunny and cold

Saturday: High of 40, low of 27, rain/snow late

Sunday: High of 40, low of 35, snow/rain likely

Monday: High of 43, low of 31, sunny and dry