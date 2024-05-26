Isolated showers possible Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, chance for severe weather on Memorial Day

Chance for isolated showers Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, severe weather possible Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A few passing showers Sunday morning will give way to a mostly sunny and warm day. High temperatures will be near 86 degrees by this afternoon, and we can't rule out a few isolated pop-up showers across the region around 4 p.m.

At the Jersey Shore, temps stay a bit cooler with highs near 70 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will clear a bit heading into the afternoon.

But the bigger threat for storms comes on Memorial Day. Because of the chance for severe weather, heavy rain, gusty winds and some flash flooding, we've designated Monday a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

Chance for severe weather on Memorial Day

In terms of timing, the region could see some showers early Monday morning, but the bulk of the system is set to impact the region later in the afternoon between 5-9 p.m. Philadelphia and areas south and west of the city, including all of Delaware, are under a "slight" risk for severe storms.

That means damaging winds, heavy downpours and flooding are all possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. High temperatures Monday will stay in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Improving forecast

Even though the holiday weekend will go out on a stormy note, the rest of the week is shaping up to be beautiful. Temperatures will stay slightly below normal for this time of the year, but will still top out in the 70s.

Looking ahead, our next chance for showers comes Wednesday, but overall the week looks to be sunny and mild.

7-day forecast

Sunday: High of 86, sunny and warm

Monday: High of 78, low of 67, NEXT Weather Alert

Tuesday: High of 82, low of 67, sunny skies

Wednesday: High of 77, low of 63, shower possible

Thursday: High of 72, low of 56, nice and mild

Friday: High of 74. low of 54, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 77, low of 55, lots of sun