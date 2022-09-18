NEXT Weather: Turning up the heat for Eagles' home opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mid-September in Philadelphia usually means cooler days in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60, but not this year. We are technically still in the grips of summer until Thursday, and it will feel very summer-like on Monday as the Eagles welcome the Vikings to town.

Highs will be in the upper 80s chasing what could be the last 90-degree day of 2022. Humidity will be on the rise too with a muggy feeling all day.

By kickoff at 8:30 p.m., temperatures at Lincoln Financial Field will hover in the low 80s with muggy conditions. A cold front will slide past the area Monday evening with increasing clouds and a spotty shower or thunderstorm across the Philadelphia area.

Most of us will remain dry and humid. Winds will be from the southwest 10-15 mph. By the final whistle temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday as we once again warm to the upper 80s. Wednesday is also the last full day of summer.

On Thursday, fall arrives at 9:03 p.m. Another cold front brings showers and thunderstorms earlier that day.

Then, a big chill settles in as temperatures will fall to a high of only 70 on Friday and a low of 50 that night.