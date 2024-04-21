Philadelphia weather: Clouds increase Sunday, lots of sun and warmer air next week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Early risers will be treated to some sunshine Sunday morning, but the sunny skies won't last long.
Cooler air continues to move in behind yesterday's front, making Sunday the chilliest day of the week with highs in the mid-50s. Earlier this morning, wind chills even made temperatures feel like the high 30s.
Between 10-11 a.m., clouds will have filled in across the Delaware Valley. These clouds are associated with a storm system that will pass by to the south, but we're not expecting any rain here. A few showers are possible in southern Delaware, and Cape May might see a sprinkle.
While it's cloudy and cool on Sunday, the start to the work week is shaping up to be sunnier and warmer.
On Monday, high temperatures will head back into the 60s, and there's a chance for temps in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There's also a chance for some showers Wednesday, but then we're looking at more sunshine to end the week.
7-day forecast
Sunday: High of 56, increasing clouds
Monday: High of 64, low of 41, mostly sunny
Tuesday: High of 70, low of 40, mostly sunny
Wednesday: High of 71, low of 51, chance for showers
Thursday: High of 60, low of 37, mostly sunny
Friday: High of 64, low of 39, clouds late
Saturday: High of 65, low of 45, chance for rain
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app