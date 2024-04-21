Philadelphia weather: Clouds increase Sunday, lots of sun and warmer air next week

Clouds increase Sunday with highs in the 50s, lots of sun to start the week | NEXT Weather

Clouds increase Sunday with highs in the 50s, lots of sun to start the week | NEXT Weather

Clouds increase Sunday with highs in the 50s, lots of sun to start the week | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Early risers will be treated to some sunshine Sunday morning, but the sunny skies won't last long.

Cooler air continues to move in behind yesterday's front, making Sunday the chilliest day of the week with highs in the mid-50s. Earlier this morning, wind chills even made temperatures feel like the high 30s.

Between 10-11 a.m., clouds will have filled in across the Delaware Valley. These clouds are associated with a storm system that will pass by to the south, but we're not expecting any rain here. A few showers are possible in southern Delaware, and Cape May might see a sprinkle.

Clouds and radar for April 21, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

While it's cloudy and cool on Sunday, the start to the work week is shaping up to be sunnier and warmer.

Temperature trend this week CBS Philadelphia

On Monday, high temperatures will head back into the 60s, and there's a chance for temps in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There's also a chance for some showers Wednesday, but then we're looking at more sunshine to end the week.

https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/swings-anna-verna-playground-fdr-park/ CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, April 21, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 56, increasing clouds

Monday: High of 64, low of 41, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 70, low of 40, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 71, low of 51, chance for showers

Thursday: High of 60, low of 37, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 64, low of 39, clouds late

Saturday: High of 65, low of 45, chance for rain

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app