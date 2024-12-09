Dense fog advisory in effect across Philadelphia region; tracking rain and colder temps

Fog may affect your travel plans Tuesday morning as the entire area is under a dense fog advisory until 7 a.m. This runs south to Fredericksburg, Virginia, and north to Newark, New Jersey.

Be very alert and careful on the roads, especially the interstates, turnpikes, etc. You could hit a dense spot with a big slowdown. This is where accidents happen, especially when people aren't paying much attention.

We'll likely have some passing showers Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, but then we move to our next weather story and alert Wednesday. Plan on showers on and off all day with rainfall totals between 1 and 1.5 inches.

Both the morning and evening commutes will be affected. Localized flooding is possible, and there could be delays at the airport.

Temperatures Wednesday will be very warm in the lower 60s, but a blast of Arctic air will arrive on the backside of this storm and lows will fall to the 20s by Thursday morning. If there is enough moisture left Wednesday night, the rain could turn to a mix before midnight with some snow possible in the Poconos.

Thursday and Friday you need to put the umbrella and rain boots away and break out the puffy coats and all the winter gear once again. The coldest air of the season arrives with highs in the mid 30s and wind chills in the teens. Some lake-effect snow showers will be possible. For the most part, it will be sunny.

Next weekend looks to be mixed with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and the low 50s on Sunday.

Even though it will feel like spring for the next few days, astronomical winter (the official start) is less than two weeks away on Dec. 21 at 4:19 a.m. in Philadelphia.

Here is your 7-day forecast

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High of 57, low of 44.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for heavy rain. High of 62, low of 52.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High of 39, low of 33.

Friday: Coldest day yet. High of 38, low of 24.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 43, low of 26.

Sunday: Chance of rain. High of 51, low of 36.

Monday: Not as chilly, showers. High of 48, low of 41.