Nice weather for Philadelphia Eagles game, rain returns Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a long, dry stretch, we're about to see rain return to the Delaware Valley, with showers and even some thunderstorms slated to move in by the end of Tuesday into Wednesday. Until then, expect a dry Monday, with seasonably warm temperatures and increasing clouds.

Overnight, you can expect clear to mostly clear skies and mild, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. A few 60s will remain in place across the Jersey Shore.

The dry weather will continue for the start of the new week, through the Eagles game Monday night. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the upper 70s with increasing clouds through Monday afternoon and into Monday night. The forecast for the Birds game Monday night against the Falcons looks pleasant with temps at kickoff in the low 70s before cooling into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies through the game.

NEXT: We're watching for the return of rain to the area, something likely to happen by late Tuesday into Wednesday, with a stalled-out frontal boundary to our south. Positioned along the Southeast Coast, it will be the focus for the potential development of an area of low pressure that could turn tropical into early next week. Since we now have Tropical Storm Gordon in the open Atlantic, if this system were to become a tropical storm, it would be named Helene.

As of Sunday evening, "Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight" has sustained winds of 45 mph, with gusts to 60 mph. This will move inland and bring much-needed rain to the East Coast and the Appalachians.

While the center of the low looks likely to remain south of the area as of now, it may send a plume of moisture into our area, bringing rain chances by late Tuesday into Wednesday. That system may stall and fizzle overhead, keeping things unsettled with shower chances through Friday. There remains a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast, but the trend signals toward bringing back the chance of rain to a good portion of the area through most of next week.

While it may not be what everyone wants, from a drought perspective some parts of the area could use a little rain. The latest drought monitor shows that parts of Burlington and Atlantic counties in New Jersey are now suffering from moderate drought conditions. While much of the area remains in the surplus for the year, the last couple of weeks have been especially dry for this time of the year.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor the chance of rain into the middle of next week or whenever our next weather maker begins to take shape.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: High of 79, low of 59, clouds, some sun

Tuesday: High of 78, low of 67, showers arrive

Wednesday: High of 75, low of 69, showers and storms

Thursday: High of 75, low of 68, rain continues

Friday: High of 76, low of 66, a few showers

Saturday: High of 75, low of 64, partly cloudy

Sunday: High of 72, low of 59, partly cloudy

