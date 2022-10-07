Philadelphia weather: Dry, sunny, and warm Friday before crisp fall weather moves into region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What a difference a day can make in the weather and in the mood of a city! The sun returned on Thursday and it felt like the entire region was energized as we finally ended a stretch of five gray and dreary days.

We're calling this "bonus weather," two days with sunshine and warm 70s between two systems: the departing remnant low from Ian and an incoming cold front from the Great Lakes.

Crisp, fall air moving into Philadelphia region this weekend CBS3

Most of Friday is dry, sunny, and warm with highs likely climbing into the upper 70s - but if you're hoping for some crisp fall weather for your weekend plans, you'll get your wish!

Beautiful Friday afternoon in store across Philadelphia region CBS3

The warm weather comes just in time for Red October. Don't miss the Phillies' first playoff game in 11 years. They are playing the St. Louis Cardinals and first pitch is set for 2:07 p.m.

The Phillies are in St. Louis making their first playoff appearance in 11 years. CBS3

A cold front rolls through Friday night, bringing clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles, which may even linger into Saturday morning.

Behind that front, much colder air arrives for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday for many of us won't make it past the upper 50s, and Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coldest night of the season with lows in the low 40s in the city, and upper 30s likely across the suburbs.

We may even have the first frost advisories of the season in the Poconos this weekend.

Sunday is a bit warmer with highs in the mid-60s after that cold start to the day.

The best news? Looking like sunshine in the forecast every day through at least next Wednesday!