A wintry mix could cause slick roads in Philadelphia region on Christmas Eve. Here's the weather forecast.

Snow, freezing rain could make for messy Tuesday morning in the Philadelphia region

Snow, freezing rain could make for messy Tuesday morning in the Philadelphia region

Snow, freezing rain could make for messy Tuesday morning in the Philadelphia region

A band of light to moderate snow will begin to move out of the Poconos and into the Lehigh Valley by around 5 a.m. Tuesday. This band of snow will be relatively brief but could result in a quick coating up to 1 inch before moving on to the southeast.

By the time the band of precipitation moves into the Delaware Valley, some rain will begin to mix in with the snow and could result in an icy glaze in some locations, especially from Philly to the southwest along the I-95 corridor.

The region is under a NEXT Weather Alert because of the light snow accumulation and the potential for slick roads.

CBS News Philadelphia

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Chester, Camden, Delaware, Gloucester, New Castle and Salem counties from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Roads could become slick in these areas during this time, especially across bridges and overpasses.

The wintry precipitation will continue to move southeast toward the shore, transitioning to all rain as most of the precipitation dissipates before reaching the coast. By lunchtime, most of the precipitation will be finished, leaving partially clearing skies and temperatures warming back above freezing for the first time since Saturday afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 30s.

Christmas Day will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 30s. Hanukkah, which begins Wednesday night, will be partly cloudy as temperatures slowly cool into the middle 20s by Thursday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday is the first day of Kwanzaa, and it will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

As we look ahead toward the final weekend of 2024, the temps will warm back up into the upper 40s and even 50s by Sunday, with some plain ol' showers possible late Saturday into the day on Sunday.

A quick look ahead to New Year's Eve shows a pretty large system developing to our west, ushering warm air for the holiday. The evening looks to be wet and warm, with midnight temps potentially in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for wintry mix. High 39, Low 25.

Wednesday: Dry Christmas Day. High 38, Low 26.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 37, Low 26.

Friday: Near normal. High 42, Low 26.

Saturday: Showers late. High 46, Low 30.

Sunday: Few showers. High 51, Low 37.

Monday: Chance of showers. High 52, Low 45.