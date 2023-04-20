Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Temperatures nearing the 80s, tracking Saturday rain

By Tammie Souza, Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Beautiful, sunny Thursday ahead
NEXT Weather: Beautiful, sunny Thursday ahead 02:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pollen is back again Thursday.

pollen-count-april-20-2023.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Tree pollen is in the extreme range today - with weed, mold and grass allergens also at high levels. There's a little bit of everything floating through the air.

Let's talk temperatures. High pressure continues to keep the air around the region very dry and warm. We're expecting to be in the  upper 70s Thursday.

highs-around-the-area-april-20-2023.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Points at the Jersey Shore will be 10-15 degrees cooler thanks to a breeze off the ocean. But around the region, we're expecting a lot of sunshine today.

An elevated fire danger continues to exist through Friday. More Red Flag Warnings may be issued.

next-12-hours-april-20-2023.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Warm Friday, storms on Saturday

We'll be in the mid to upper-80s Friday.

Friday's record is 89 set in 1976.

Saturday evening a storm system approaches from the west. The latest models deliver heavier rain and a few gusty to strong storms early to mid-evening Saturday.

We will be keeping an eye on those storms as they develop, but showers should end early Sunday. 

Then, temperatures drop to the low and mid-60s and it will be dry through much of next week.

If you're not of fan of these temperatures in the 80s, our outlook for the rest of April shows it should be cooler than average.

Tammie Souza
Tammie-Souza-web-headshot-No-Branding-1024x576-1.jpg

Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 6:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.