NEXT Weather: Nice and warm Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can expect it to be nice and warm Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s.

The storm systems that brought the area rain Saturday has cleared the coast and now we wait for the cloud cover to follow suit.

Skies will continue to clear from west to east early Sunday morning and will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and will remain nice and refreshing with mostly clear skies and low temps in the middle 50s in the evening.

The warmth and sunshine returns to start the week, with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. We might even squeeze out 80 degrees on Wednesday.

A fast-moving and relatively dry cold front will sweep through Wednesday night. There is a small chance for an isolated shower as it moves through, but most will not get any rain.

The next thing to watch will be Memorial Day weekend as a couple of forecast models are starting to suggest rain at some point through the three-day weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High 77; Low 58

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 78; Low 54

Tuesday: Another nice day. High 74; Low 50

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 79; Low 51

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 71; Low 59

Friday: Sund & clouds. High 72; Low 48

Saturday: Possible showers. High 75; Low 55 0

