Philadelphia police respond to unruly crowd of minors in Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaos along Penn's Landing.

There is a large police response after an unruly crowd took over the area of Penn's Landing in Philadelphia Monday night on Memorial Day.

A few hundred people -- mostly teenagers -- started gathering around 8 p.m.

Sources tell CBS News Philadelphia there were between 300 and 500 teens at the RiverRink at one point.

The crowd then moved to the area of Front and Walnut Streets.

It's unclear if officers made any arrests. There's also been no word on any injuries.