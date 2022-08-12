Watch CBS News
Thieves using unmarked tow trucks to steal vehicles in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning from Philadelphia police. They're seeing a spike in vehicle thefts involving unmarked tow trucks.

Police say the thefts are happening across the city, but many are in the southwest and west police divisions.

In each case, the thieves say the vehicle is on the 311 list and they frequently ask for money to stop the vehicle from being towed.

Police say legitimate tow truck drivers never drive unmarked trucks or request money.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 6:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

