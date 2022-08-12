Thieves using unmarked tow trucks to steal vehicles in Philadelphia

Thieves using unmarked tow trucks to steal vehicles in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning from Philadelphia police. They're seeing a spike in vehicle thefts involving unmarked tow trucks.

Police say the thefts are happening across the city, but many are in the southwest and west police divisions.

In each case, the thieves say the vehicle is on the 311 list and they frequently ask for money to stop the vehicle from being towed.

Police say legitimate tow truck drivers never drive unmarked trucks or request money.