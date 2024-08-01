Philadelphia Union players bring a bright spot to kids with cancer and their siblings at Sunrise Day Camp

Philadelphia Union players bring a bright spot to kids with cancer and their siblings

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Players from the Philadelphia Union made a special visit Thursday to a camp for children fighting cancer and their siblings.

Children at Sunrise Day Camp in Wynnewood were fired up. Philadelphia Union players Kai Wagner and Leon Flach showed up to teach the kids some soccer moves. The camp is a bright spot for children with cancer and their siblings. The camp invites brothers and sisters of those battling the disease so they are not left out.

Executive director Jenni Rebetti said she was thrilled the campers could have the opportunity to be just kids.

"We are so excited, and the Union is such an important part of our programming each summer," Rebetti said. "Now, this is our second summer they're coming and they are incredible, incredible role models to our kids."

Through fundraising efforts and donors, this camp is completely free for families. Ten-year-old Audrey Watkins said she loves everything she gets to do here.

"We go eat ice cream every day," Audrey said.

Her 5-year-old sister, Alexa, goes to the camp too, and at the workout, she stepped up to be the goalie. She said she was looking forward to learning one thing from the Union players.

"Kicking," Alexa said.

Thursday's visit is a win-win for the children and the pros. Wagner said fulfilling wishes like these brought him back to the camp for a second year. He brought along Flach for his very first visit to the camp.

"To see the spark in their eyes, just how grateful they are that we are here," Flach said. "Great experience, and I really enjoy how much fun they have, because it's a great thing to see a kid having fun, I think."

Sunrise day camp runs through Aug. 15. There are still slots open. The camp is free for kids with cancer and their siblings.