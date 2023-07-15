Philadelphia Union honors expecting families with baby shower on Military Appreciation Night

Chester, Pa. (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Union is thanking military families for their service. Expectant mothers and their families were met with an unexpected celebration as the Philadelphia Union hosted a baby shower at the stadium in Chester on Friday.

"It really means a lot to me as a mom and to my husband as a dad to be able to have this event here to talk to families and receive the gifts," airwoman Fernanda Rivera said.

Five families were given toys, stuffed animals, and baby supplies while also getting the chance to enjoy some breakfast.

Desiray Constanza-Zorilla is in the U.S. Air Force and her husband Henry is from the Dominican Republic.

"Having a baby is a lot especially since my husband is new here in this country so everything we received helps," airwoman Constanza-Zorilla said.

For Rivera, the baby shower included an extra special guest: her newborn son.

"We had him, it'll be six weeks tomorrow," she said.

Today we surprised five expecting military families with a baby shower and invited them out to training, in honor of Military Appreciation Night!#DOOP | @The_USO | @primepoint pic.twitter.com/4VdDvxSR7D — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 14, 2023

Rivera joined the Air Force in 2014 and says events like this help her feel as if she's part of a community.

"Being able to meet other women, it just makes you feel like you have a support system and you're not alone and that you have other people you can relate to and share your experience," Rivera said. "Because as a mom sometimes you go through times where you feel like you're in it by yourself."

"We just always look to find ways to give back to the families," Allie Gentile, Philadelphia Union Director of Community Relations, said. "We just want to make sure we're having these nice touch points where they get to experience some really cool things."

Once everyone had a bite to eat, the festivities moved to the field as families got the chance to watch the Union practice.

"Just knowing that someone is thinking about us is really what makes me feel like I'm not in it by myself," Rivera said.

"It's a good feeling and it's going to be a memory forever for sure," Constanza-Zorilla said.

Aside from the baby shower, some of these families along with other military personnel and veterans will be honored during a pregame ceremony on Saturday.