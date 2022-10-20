Philadelphia Union host semi-finals match at Subaru Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be another big night for Philly sports. The Philadelphia Union begin their MLS Cup playoff run as they host F.C. Cincinnati in the Conference Semi-Final match.

Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into the matchup with Cincinnati following a three-goal performance against Toronto.

The Union are 15-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union lead the Eastern Conference with only 22 goals allowed.

Cincinnati is 10-7-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brenner leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the league with 17 goals. Cincinnati has scored 54.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 3-1.

The game starts at 8 p.m. in Chester.