Philadelphia Union spending $55 million to build new sportsplex on Chester Waterfront

Philadelphia Union to spend $55 million to build sportsplex on Chester Waterfront

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Union is adding onto its complex on the Chester Waterfront. The team is spending $55 million on a 32-acre sports and recreation complex next to Subaru Park.

It will include a 170,000 square foot building and seven outdoor grass and turf fields. It will be called the WSFS Bank Sportsplex.

The union also plans to move its player development programs like the Union Academy to the new complex.

The entire facility will be open by June of 2024.