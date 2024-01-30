Philadelphia traffic ranked 8th-worst in U.S. in national study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's traffic was ranked eighth-worst in the United States in a new study using data from 2023.

Technology and mapping company TomTom's annual Traffic Index 2023 was released in January showing how bad traffic is in cities across the U.S.

New York fared the worst in the index, with TomTom reporting drivers needing an average of 24 minutes and 50 seconds to travel just 10 kilometers.

New Yorker drivers lost a whopping 112 hours sitting in rush hour traffic in 2023, according to TomTom.

Here are the 10 worst cities for traffic in the U.S., according to TomTom:

New York

Washington San Francisco Boston Chicago Baltimore Seattle Philadelphia Los Angeles Miami

Driving in Philadelphia: by the numbers

TomTom says on average, it took Philadelphia drivers 15 minutes and 40 seconds to travel 10 kilometers in 2023. Across the whole metro area, that's lowered to 12 minutes.

The average driver in the Philadelphia metro area spends 106 hours a year in their vehicle, and 30 hours of that is attributed to congestion.

In the city of Philadelphia, the average driver spends 146 hours in their car.

Drivers within the city limits lose 54 hours per year sitting in rush hour traffic, TomTom reports.

We've reached out to local authorities for comment on the study and will update this story if we hear back.