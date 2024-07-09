Tow truck drivers required to take pictures of vehicles they tow in Philadelphia

Tow truck drivers in Philadelphia required to provide photo evidence under new bill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new law signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday will require changes for tow truck drivers in the city of Philadelphia.

Under the new law, tow companies will be required to collect photographic evidence of parking violations for vehicles they tow.

State lawmakers passed the bill after Philadelphia drivers found it hard to prove their vehicles were towed unreasonably.

"This is a safety mechanism for the people that live in Philadelphia and also visit Philadelphia," said Democratic State Rep. Jose Giral, who represents Kensington, Port Richmond and Juniata Park in the 180th District. "That way, if they do park somewhere, they can feel safe."

Giral introduced the bill as House Bill 816 in 2023 and it passed the Pennsylvania Senate 50-0 on July 2. The law is now referred to as Act 43.

Once the bill takes effect, people who go to a hearing over a parking ticket will have more evidence they can present to make their case.

"This will benefit everyone involved, the courts, drivers and towing companies, and will ensure greater accountability and transparency in our city," Giral added in an emailed statement.

The bill also gives the Philadelphia Parking Authority the power to establish penalties for towing companies that violate the new law.

We've reached out to the PPA for comment on what may change with the signing of this bill.

The law is set to take effect in 60 days in September.