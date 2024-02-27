Philadelphia ranked top 10 noisiest cities in America: study

Digital Brief: February 27, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia ranked in the top 10 of America's noisiest cities, according to a study by Steel Guard Safety Products. The city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is the eighth noisiest city in the country.

The study states Philly secured a spot on the top 10 list due to high traffic density on the roads and a significant volume of incoming and outgoing flights per day.

Other highlights about Philadelphia from the study include:

Population density: 11,665 residents per square mile

Daily commuter traffic per square mile: 2,737 vehicles

Average flights per day: 625

Public transit vehicles per square mile: 20.6

Construction permits per 100,000 residents: 457.8

Here is the study's top 10 list of America's noisiest cities:

New York, New York Chicago, Illinois Jersey City, New Jersey Newark, New Jersey Boston, Massachusetts San Francisco, California Miami, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Long Beach, California Los Angeles, California