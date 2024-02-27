Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia ranked top 10 noisiest cities in America: study

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: February 27, 2024 (AM)
Digital Brief: February 27, 2024 (AM) 02:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia ranked in the top 10 of America's noisiest cities, according to a study by Steel Guard Safety Products. The city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is the eighth noisiest city in the country. 

The study states Philly secured a spot on the top 10 list due to high traffic density on the roads and a significant volume of incoming and outgoing flights per day.

Other highlights about Philadelphia from the study include:

  • Population density: 11,665 residents per square mile
  • Daily commuter traffic per square mile: 2,737 vehicles 
  • Average flights per day: 625 
  • Public transit vehicles per square mile: 20.6
  • Construction permits per 100,000 residents: 457.8

Here is the study's top 10 list of America's noisiest cities:

  1. New York, New York
  2. Chicago, Illinois
  3. Jersey City, New Jersey
  4. Newark, New Jersey
  5. Boston, Massachusetts
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Miami, Florida
  8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  9. Long Beach, California
  10. Los Angeles, California
Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC-affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel good stories in the Philadelphia area.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 4:49 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.