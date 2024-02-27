Philadelphia ranked top 10 noisiest cities in America: study
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia ranked in the top 10 of America's noisiest cities, according to a study by Steel Guard Safety Products. The city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is the eighth noisiest city in the country.
The study states Philly secured a spot on the top 10 list due to high traffic density on the roads and a significant volume of incoming and outgoing flights per day.
Other highlights about Philadelphia from the study include:
- Population density: 11,665 residents per square mile
- Daily commuter traffic per square mile: 2,737 vehicles
- Average flights per day: 625
- Public transit vehicles per square mile: 20.6
- Construction permits per 100,000 residents: 457.8
Here is the study's top 10 list of America's noisiest cities:
- New York, New York
- Chicago, Illinois
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Newark, New Jersey
- Boston, Massachusetts
- San Francisco, California
- Miami, Florida
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Long Beach, California
- Los Angeles, California
