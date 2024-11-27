Road closures and route for 2024 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

Expect road closures around Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia for 2024 Thanksgiving Parade

Philadelphia is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, the oldest in American history — the first parade was held in 1920.

The parade is free and open to the public and features special performances, creating a family-friendly environment for the holiday.

This year's special guests include actress Lisa Ann Walter and TV personality Carson Kressley.

Here's what to know about the 2024 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

When does the 2024 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade begin?

The three-hour parade begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. If you can't make it to the city, the ABC broadcast starts at 8:30 a.m.

What is the 2024 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade route?

The Thanksgiving Day Parade begins in Center City and marches to the Ben Franklin Parkway and Art Museum in Fairmount.

The parade begins at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. It then heads east on JFK to 16th Street. From 16th Street, it marches northbound to the Parkway, then west in the inner lanes of the Parkway to Eakins Oval.

Once at Eakins Oval, the parade circles Kelly Drive and then disperses via Kelly Drive and the Spring Garden Extension.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures

Drivers can expect road closures on Wednesday while rehearsals and parade set-up occur. Between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Eakins Oval is closed for rehearsals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then, at 4 p.m., the inner lanes of the Parkway will close.

Here's the full rundown of road closures for the parade.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

4 p.m. — the inner lanes of Ben Franklin Parkway, from 21st to 20th streets, will close until the parade's end.

6:30 p.m. — Eakins Oval closes for rehearsals and site setup and will be closed until the parade's end.

7 p.m. — the inbound lanes of JFK Blvd., from 20th to 30th streets, will close until the parade's end.

8 p.m. — the outbound lanes of JFK Blvd., from 20th to 30th streets, will close until the parade's end.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Midnight — JFK Boulevard, from 30th to 16th streets, will close until the parade's end.

2 a.m. —20th Street, from the Parkway to Race Street, will close until the parade's end

5 a.m. — 20th Street, from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street, will close until the parade's end.

6 a.m. — 20th Street, from Market Street to the Parkway, will close until the parade's end.

6 a.m. — Market Street, from 19th to 22nd streets, will close until the parade's end.

7 a.m. — Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will close until the parade's end.

7:30 a.m. — Parade route closes to traffic

The city says drivers should expect roads to be reopened after being serviced and cleared. City officials hope the streets will reopen by 3 p.m. Thursday. Traffic delays should be expected, officials say.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade parking restrictions

Parking restrictions went into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The city says cars parked in the following locations will be relocated.

JFK Blvd. from 19th to 30th streets

20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway

Arch street from 19th and 22nd streets

Race Street from 16th and 17th streets

17th Street from Vine to Race streets

Vine Street from 15th to 17th streets

Market Street from 19th to 22nd streets

Paschall Avenue from 62nd to 63rd streets

What is SEPTA's Thanksgiving Day schedule?

If you're looking to get around the city using public transportation on Thanksgiving, SEPTA will operate on a Sunday schedule. Schedules can be found online.

The parade and parade preparations will cause some bus route detours. Here's what commuters should know.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Routes 7, 17, 31, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125 and the Market Frankford Owl will be detoured from about 3 p.m. Wednesday until about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Routes 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124 and 125 and the Market Frankford Owl will be detoured from 6 a.m. until about 5 p.m.

Detour information and route changes will be posted on SEPTA's system status page.

What can I bring to the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade?

According to the city, if you're going to the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, here's what you should not bring.

weapons — regardless of permits

fireworks

alcohol

illegal drugs

gas grills

drones