Dream Camp launches "very, very critical" program teaching Black children how to swim

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The start of a five-week-long camp aimed at teaching low-income children of color the life-saving skill of swimming begins Monday in Philadelphia. The ESF Dream Camp Foundation is hosting the camp at Chestnut Hill College.

More than 100 children from Philadelphia will take part in the nonprofit's first-ever learn-to-swim program.

Program director Lefay Johnson joined the nonprofit last year. Johnson said he quickly realized a need for an aquatics program.

"It is really, really critical that we get our aquatics program off the ground today. It is so instrumental in a child's life to learn the skill of swimming. I can't emphasize it enough," Johnson said. "Just growing up in Philadelphia, attending summer camps and having that chance to let loose and hang out at the pool and learn to swim, I really thought our campers needed that."

ESF Dream Camp Foundation said that in Pennsylvania, Black children are 50% more likely to drown than White children.

"Studies show that about 50% of African American children are more likely to drown in water than their White and other counterparts," Johnson said, "so this is very, very critical for us."

The five-week-long Dream Camp is free.

The camp also offers other skills, from production to sports.