Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.
Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
