Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.

Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 5:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

