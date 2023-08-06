Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Philadelphia seeks input on how to spend $163M in Hurricane Ida recovery funds

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia to hold Hurricane Ida recovery funds public hearing
Philadelphia to hold Hurricane Ida recovery funds public hearing 00:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Philadelphia wants your input on how the city will spend the $163 million in Hurricane Ida recovery funds it received to help communities impacted by the storm back in 2021.

Two public hearings are set for this Tuesday, August 8. The first is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in person at the Division of Housing and Community Development along Market Street. Attendees will need to show an ID at the security desk when they enter the building.

There will also be a virtual meeting on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To RSVP, visit Phila.gov/finance.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.