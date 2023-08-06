City of Philadelphia seeks input on how to spend $163M in Hurricane Ida recovery funds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia wants your input on how the city will spend the $163 million in Hurricane Ida recovery funds it received to help communities impacted by the storm back in 2021.

Two public hearings are set for this Tuesday, August 8. The first is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in person at the Division of Housing and Community Development along Market Street. Attendees will need to show an ID at the security desk when they enter the building.

There will also be a virtual meeting on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To RSVP, visit Phila.gov/finance.