Chinese restaurant store owner in North Philadelphia stabbed multiple times, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is an investigation underway after a store owner of a Chinese restaurant in North Philadelphia was stabbed Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 4900 block of North 5th Street in Olney at around 5 p.m. for reports of a person with a weapon.

Authorities said the store owner of The Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, a 50-year-old man, was stabbed in his right arm and stomach. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police and he is expected to be OK.

Police described the suspect as a 4-foot-tall male wearing a light-color cap and green pants.

The Northwest Detectives Division is leading the investigation. No arrest was made and no weapons were recovered at this time.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the stabbing to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).