Man stabbed multiple times, killed in Hunting Park: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – A man was stabbed several times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of West Luzerne Street around 9 a.m.

Police say he suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10 a.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

First published on August 14, 2022 / 12:22 PM

