Man stabbed multiple times inside Society Hill Acme, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times inside an Acme in Philadelphia's Society Hill section on Sunday, police said. 

The stabbing happened at the Acme on the 300 block of South 5th Street just after 10 a.m.

Police said the man was stabbed in the shoulder, hand and arm. He was placed in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital, according to police. 

It's unclear what led to the stabbing. 

The incident is under investigation. 

First published on September 17, 2023 / 5:33 PM

