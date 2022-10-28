Philadelphia softball player to be honored at World Series

Philadelphia softball player to be honored on field before Game 2 of World Series

Philadelphia softball player to be honored on field before Game 2 of World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A softball player in the Philadelphia School District is headed to the World Series in Houston this weekend, but she's not there just to watch the game. Inside Kensington Health Sciences Academy, senior and softball player Maritza Lopez Gonzalez was all smiles.

"It's my first time to go to the World Series," she said.

Maritza and her dad are headed to see the Fightins in Houston. Maritza is part of the Phillies MLB Youth Academy.

"We've had so many boys and girls come through it our goal is to get them to college but if we can get them to softball or baseball as well that's a bonus it can help them financially it can get them some scholarship money," Monica Clark said.

Maritza was one of 45 recipients across the country to receive the Jennie Finch Award of $10,000 named after the softball Olympian.

As a third baseman, she says her dreams go beyond the ballpark.

"I want to be a doctor," she said.

Maybe a sports doctor. While Maritza is excited to attend her first World Series game, all eyes will be on her in front of 41,000 fans before Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.

"They get to be honored on the field pregame, before Game 2 of the World Series," Clark said.