The Beard possibly back on the court against Houston Rockets

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers could get a key player back Monday night when they head to Houston. There's a chance James Harden returns from a foot injury that has kept him out the past month.

The Beard was asked about what he's looking forward to and possibly facing his old team.

"Getting back on the court. Whether it's here or in Philly or any other arena, like, me getting back on the court is priority number one, and me, you know, being healthy and playing the way I know how to play the game basketball is priority number one. if it happens to be in Houston, then that's even better," Harden said.

Harden is officially listed as questionable for playing on Monday.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 11:18 AM

