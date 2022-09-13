Notable Philadelphians react to singer PnB Rock's death in Los Angeles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The music industry is mourning the death of a famous rapper from Philadelphia, PnB Rock. He was shot and killed while eating at a Los Angeles restaurant.

If you're unfamiliar with PnB Rock, he's a hybrid rapper/r&b singer who worked with some of the biggest names in music - everyone from Ed Sheeran to Nicki Minaj to Meek Mill.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, better known by his stage name PnB Rock, grew up in Germantown at the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton Streets, thus the name PnB Rock.

According to multiple reports, he was eating at well-known Roscoe's Chicken and waffles in Los Angeles when the shooting occurred. His girlfriend posted a picture of their meal on one of her social media accounts and geo-tagged their location.

According to the L.A. Police Department, a suspect pulled a gun inside the restaurant and reportedly demanded the rapper's jewelry.

Officers say the suspect then shot PnB Rock before running out the side door to a getaway car.

PnB Rock was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Local athletes, artists and politicians quickly extended their condolences on social media:

Prayers up PnB Rock 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/wyf7ZFwyoQ — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) September 12, 2022

Rip dawg you didn’t deserve that…. Every time I see one of my friends bleed out on camera or killed on camera, I feel a sick feeling I can’t even really explain… it puts me more and more back in survival mentality! pic.twitter.com/n9OntndgYb — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 13, 2022

Rest well! @PnBRock He moved to L.A. to chill and get away from his environment, and to enjoy and pursue his Music Career. When I met him at a “Stop the Violence Rally” at Audenreid H.S. he was a very respectful young man. Sad loss for our City. #peacenotguns 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/SAhBne79yt — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) September 13, 2022

PnB Rock just released his latest single "Luv Me Again," 10 days ago on Sept. 3.

He leaves behind two young daughters and was just 30 years old.