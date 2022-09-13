Watch CBS News
Crime

Notable Philadelphians react to singer PnB Rock's death in Los Angeles

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia singer PnB Rock shot, killed in Los Angeles restaurant: Police say
Philadelphia singer PnB Rock shot, killed in Los Angeles restaurant: Police say 02:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The music industry is mourning the death of a famous rapper from Philadelphia, PnB Rock. He was shot and killed while eating at a Los Angeles restaurant.

If you're unfamiliar with PnB Rock, he's a hybrid rapper/r&b singer who worked with some of the biggest names in music - everyone from Ed Sheeran to Nicki Minaj to Meek Mill.

Rakim Hasheem Allen, better known by his stage name PnB Rock, grew up in Germantown at the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton Streets, thus the name PnB Rock.

According to multiple reports, he was eating at well-known Roscoe's Chicken and waffles in Los Angeles when the shooting occurred. His girlfriend posted a picture of their meal on one of her social media accounts and geo-tagged their location.

According to the L.A. Police Department, a suspect pulled a gun inside the restaurant and reportedly demanded the rapper's jewelry.

Officers say the suspect then shot PnB Rock before running out the side door to a getaway car.

PnB Rock was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Local athletes, artists and politicians quickly extended their condolences on social media:

PnB Rock just released his latest single "Luv Me Again," 10 days ago on Sept. 3.

He leaves behind two young daughters and was just 30 years old.

Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 6:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.