Woman shot in the head, killed in South Philadelphia, police say

Digital Brief: February 27, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street just before 7 p.m.

Police said the woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m.

Two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting and two firearms were recovered, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.