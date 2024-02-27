Woman shot in the head, killed in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting happened on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street just before 7 p.m.
Police said the woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m.
Two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting and two firearms were recovered, police said.
The shooting is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.