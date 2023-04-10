17-year-old boy shot 3 times in West Oak Lane, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot three times in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue just before 6:25 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot twice in the back and one in the stomach. He was placed in critical condition at Einstein Hospital.

Police said a male is in custody and a gun was recovered.