14-year-old shot by friend while playing with gun in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot by a 16-year-old friend while they were playing with a gun in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 6400 block of North Broad Street just after 9:15 p.m.

Police said the 14-year-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in serious but stable condition.

A gun was recovered, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said the 16-year-old boy fled the scene.