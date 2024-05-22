Watch CBS News
14-year-old shot by friend while playing with gun in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot by a 16-year-old friend while they were playing with a gun in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened inside a home on the 6400 block of North Broad Street just after 9:15 p.m.

Police said the 14-year-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in serious but stable condition. 

A gun was recovered, according to police. 

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said the 16-year-old boy fled the scene. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 11:45 PM EDT

