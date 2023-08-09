Watch CBS News
1 dead, bystander injured after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman was injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers went to the area of 2600 Arizona Street and when arriving at the scene, they found a 74-year-old man inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds, Philadelphia Police Capt. Michael Goodson said.

The man was taken to Temple University, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a 31-year-old woman, who was a bystander, suffered a graze wound to her right ear and right leg while walking in the area. She will be OK.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on August 9, 2023 / 6:16 PM

