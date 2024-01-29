Man shot multiple times, killed in West Philadelphia corner store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in West Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened inside the Martinez Food Market on the 5400 block of Master Street just after 1:30 p.m.

Police said the man, believed to be in his late 30s, was shot in his chest and arm. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said they recovered a firearm and no arrests were made.