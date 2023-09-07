3 men shot in Strawberry Mansion, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three men were shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Edgley Street just after 1 p.m.
A 34-year-old man was shot in his right wrist, right thigh and once in his abdomen, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in his forearm, while a 21-year-old was struck in his hip, according to police.
Police said all three men were placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
Authorities said they recovered a weapon, but no arrests were made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.