Man shot multiple times, killed in Strawberry Mansion: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 57-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Monday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Clifford Street at 9 p.m.

Police say the man was shot multiple times in the torso and legs. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.