Cashier shot multiple times by store regular in Strawberry Mansion: police

Store clerk shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion, police say

Store clerk shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion, police say

Store clerk shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cashier is in critical condition Wednesday night after being shot by a customer inside a store in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section, police said.

The shooting happened at the Carolina Market on the 2600 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to police.

The man who fired the gun got in the cashier's line and fired five shots behind the counter into the cashier booth, authorities said.

Police say the shooter targeted the 34-year-old cashier. The man was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

The shooting was caught on surveillance, which hasn't been released, according to police. There were 10 people inside the store at the time of the shooting.

The shooter is known to come into the store regularly.

Police do not have a motive yet. The investigation is active and ongoing.