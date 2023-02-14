Watch CBS News
Owner of stolen vehicle fires shot into car at Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say the owner of a stolen car tracked it to Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Olney section and fired a shot at the vehicle. The incident happened on F Street and the Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Two people ran away from the car after the shooting, authorities say.

16vo-blvd-shooting-frame-1131.jpg

Police say a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital a short time later.

Investigators trying to determine if he was connected with this case.

kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

