Owner of stolen vehicle fires shot into car at Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say the owner of a stolen car tracked it to Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Olney section and fired a shot at the vehicle. The incident happened on F Street and the Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two people ran away from the car after the shooting, authorities say.

Police say a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital a short time later.

Investigators trying to determine if he was connected with this case.