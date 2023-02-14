Owner of stolen vehicle fires shot into car at Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say the owner of a stolen car tracked it to Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Olney section and fired a shot at the vehicle. The incident happened on F Street and the Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two people ran away from the car after the shooting, authorities say.
Police say a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital a short time later.
Investigators trying to determine if he was connected with this case.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.