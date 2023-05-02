Watch CBS News
Crime

Pa. State Police investigating road rage shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police investigating road rage shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia
Pennsylvania State Police investigating road rage shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of road rage on Interstate 95.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the Platt Bridge in the northbound lanes.

Police say someone shot at another car. The driver of the car that was shot at stopped at Island and Penrose Avenues. They were taken to Jefferson Hospital.

We are working to find out the extent of injuries.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 10:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.