Pa. State Police investigating road rage shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of road rage on Interstate 95.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the Platt Bridge in the northbound lanes.
Police say someone shot at another car. The driver of the car that was shot at stopped at Island and Penrose Avenues. They were taken to Jefferson Hospital.
We are working to find out the extent of injuries.
