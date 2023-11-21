75-year-old woman shot in the face in double shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in custody and two women are going to be OK after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Police said a 75-year-old woman was shot once in the face and a 41-year-old woman was shot once in her right shoulder when responding to 2600 Salmon Street at around 4:45 p.m.
Both women were taken to Temple Hospital and both were listed as stable.
No weapons have been recovered at this time.
