75-year-old woman shot in the face in double shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in custody and two women are going to be OK after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said a 75-year-old woman was shot once in the face and a 41-year-old woman was shot once in her right shoulder when responding to 2600 Salmon Street at around 4:45 p.m.

Both women were taken to Temple Hospital and both were listed as stable.

No weapons have been recovered at this time.