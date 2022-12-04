Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound to the ribs

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 4, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 4, 2022 (AM) 02:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 40-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Sunday around 3 a.m., police say. Authorities later determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of 52nd Street.

The man was shot in the left side of the ribs. He arrived in a private car and was placed in critical condition police say.

Officials say the offenders were two men. The investigation is ongoing.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 12:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.