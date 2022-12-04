Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound to the ribs
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 40-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Sunday around 3 a.m., police say. Authorities later determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of 52nd Street.
The man was shot in the left side of the ribs. He arrived in a private car and was placed in critical condition police say.
Officials say the offenders were two men. The investigation is ongoing.
