12-year-old, man injured in Point Breeze shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy was injured during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Tasker Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the 12-year-old was shot in the buttocks. He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by police and placed in stable condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot twice in the upper right thigh, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Police said no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.